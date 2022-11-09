Ryan Kent hailed as Rangers boss plays down personal significance of Hearts win: 'I put myself behind the queue'
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst highlighted the contribution of Ryan Kent in his team’s 1-0 victory over Hearts. A win that the Dutchman admitted was “a big three points” amidst the growing disquiet over his position, ramped up by the weekend loss away to Perth.
Van Bronckhorst could sport a wider smile at the end of an evening when his team delivered the success his predicament demanded, doing so with Kent - a recent subject of supporters’ ire - producing real chicanery to open up a stubborn Tynecastle backline in the lead-up to Malik Tillman plundering the 65th clincher.
“[His performance] should give Ryan confidence,” said the Ibrox manager. “I talk a lot with him and in the second half he was much more of a threat. We all know what he’s capable of. I said to him the quicker you go to goal the better for the team. It’s pleasing because he kept working hard and gave the energy to try and create chances.”
Van Bronckhorst sought to side-step what the win - following five points from a possible nine dropped - meant for him personally as most have written off his job prospects as well as his team’s title chances with Celtic establishing a seven point lead at the top of the cinch Premiership.
“I am a coach who always speaks about the club and the team and less about from the personal side,” he said. “I am really happy for the win first of all for my club and for my team and the players and everyone involved in the club. I always put myself behind the queue, that’s my character. But of course I am happy for myself that we won but only as the last person.”
