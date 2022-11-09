Van Bronckhorst could sport a wider smile at the end of an evening when his team delivered the success his predicament demanded, doing so with Kent - a recent subject of supporters’ ire - producing real chicanery to open up a stubborn Tynecastle backline in the lead-up to Malik Tillman plundering the 65th clincher.

“[His performance] should give Ryan confidence,” said the Ibrox manager. “I talk a lot with him and in the second half he was much more of a threat. We all know what he’s capable of. I said to him the quicker you go to goal the better for the team. It’s pleasing because he kept working hard and gave the energy to try and create chances.”

Van Bronckhorst sought to side-step what the win - following five points from a possible nine dropped - meant for him personally as most have written off his job prospects as well as his team’s title chances with Celtic establishing a seven point lead at the top of the cinch Premiership.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst on the touchline during the 1-0 win over Hearts. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

