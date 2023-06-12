All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Eight teenagers arrested after 16-year-old stabbed to death
Why was Nicola arrested? Was she charged? SNP finance probe explained
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France

Ryan Kent completes move to Fenerbahce after Rangers, length of contract, what the player said

Ryan Kent has completed his move to Fenerbahce following his exit from Rangers.
Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:29 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST
 Comment

The Turkish giants have announced the player has signed a four-year deal ahead of a medical. The move comes after five years and more than 210 games at Ibrox. Kent was one of the team’s first-team stars who were out of contract and parted company with this past season's Premiership runners-up. Scott Arfield, Alfredo Morelos and Allan McGregor also left. Kent, who won the Scottish Cup and Premiership title during his time in Govan, scored three times and created ten goals last season.

He joins one of the biggest clubs in Turkey. While they won their seventh Turkish cup on Sunday with a 2-0 win over Istanbul Basaksehir they haven’t won the league since 2014. They finished second in the Super Lig this season, eight points behind fierce rivals Galatasaray. They will compete in the Conference League next season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kent addressed the Fenerbahce fans in a video after signing, expressing his excitement at starting at his new club.

Ryan Kent has completed his move to Fenerbahce. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)Ryan Kent has completed his move to Fenerbahce. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Ryan Kent has completed his move to Fenerbahce. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

"Hell Fenerbahce fans, this is Ryan Kent. Firstly, I would like to congratulate everyone associated with the club for winning the cup. It’s an honour to be joining Fenerbahce. After speaking with the club I am aware of the visions and targets for next season and I am looking forward to helping my team to achieve those goals, starting with the Super Cup next month. I’m excited to start pre-season, to meet my team-mates and to meet you, the fans. Take care”

Related topics:Ryan KentFenerbahceIbroxPremiership
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.