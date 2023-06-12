Ryan Kent completes move to Fenerbahce after Rangers, length of contract, what the player said

The Turkish giants have announced the player has signed a four-year deal ahead of a medical. The move comes after five years and more than 210 games at Ibrox. Kent was one of the team’s first-team stars who were out of contract and parted company with this past season's Premiership runners-up. Scott Arfield, Alfredo Morelos and Allan McGregor also left. Kent, who won the Scottish Cup and Premiership title during his time in Govan, scored three times and created ten goals last season.

He joins one of the biggest clubs in Turkey. While they won their seventh Turkish cup on Sunday with a 2-0 win over Istanbul Basaksehir they haven’t won the league since 2014. They finished second in the Super Lig this season, eight points behind fierce rivals Galatasaray. They will compete in the Conference League next season.

Kent addressed the Fenerbahce fans in a video after signing, expressing his excitement at starting at his new club.

Ryan Kent has completed his move to Fenerbahce. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)