Ryan Jack suffers another 'moment' as Rangers provide injury timeline over midfielder's latest setback

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack is facing another spell on the sidelines as his injury issues continue. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Scotland international made three substitute appearances for the Premiership champions after his return to action in November following a nine-month absence due to a long-standing calf problem which required surgery.

But the 29-year-old suffered a fresh setback in training last week and Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has confirmed he is now likely to be missing again until after the winter break in January.

“We hope to have Ryan back as soon as possible, but I think that would be around the winter break or during the winter break,” said van Bronckhorst.

“So we hope to have Ryan back fully fit when we start back after the winter break.

“I was happy with him because he came back. He didn’t play a lot but we could give him some minutes to play.

“But then in the last training session before Lyon he just had a moment again.

“He was of course disappointed but he felt it wasn’t as bad as he had before. Hopefully we get a quick recovery for him. I’m sure that he will be with us in the next couple of weeks to train again.”

Rangers will also be without striker Kemar Roofe again as they continue their title defence at home to St Johnstone on Wednesday night.

“Kemar has had a setback and we are almost at the end of the games now before the winter break,” said van Bronckhorst.

“Hopefully he will be fit before then, but we are not sure yet. We should definitely have him back after the winter break.”

