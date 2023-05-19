Ryan Jack signs new Rangers deal: length of contract, why Michael Beale wants him as part of revolution

Scotland midfielder Ryan Jack has signed a new one-year contract with Rangers.

The 31-year-old, who joined Rangers from Aberdeen in 2017 and has made 185 appearance for the Glasgow outfit, has penned a one-year extension to his current deal and will be part of manager Michael Beale’s rebuild for next season.

“I am obviously delighted with it," said Jack of his new contract. “It has been in the background for a little while. I am delighted to get it done before the summer and I can go and focus over the off-season. I have played for the club for a number of years now, I love playing for the club and I love being here. I’m settled and my family are settled so when I initially spoke to the manager and he said he wanted me to stay it was a no brainer."

