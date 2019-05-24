Rumour Mill: Rangers star attacked | Hibs receive boost in signing target | Gerrard close to signing | Ibrox season ticket sales

Friday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Edmundson contract knocked back

Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans.

Rangers have been handed a boost in their pursuit of George Edmundson after the defender knocked back a new contract. Steven Gerrard is in the market for a new centre-back with Joe Worrall and Gareth McAuley departing this summer. (Daily Express)

Rangers close to Umaro Balde deal

Rangers are set to seal a deal to sign Umaro Balde from Sporting Lisbon. The 16-year-old will sign a two-year contract after impressing on trial and will not cost the Ibrox side a transfer fee. (Evening Times)

- Rangers are also watching Albert Rachi of Tottenham and Kilmarnock youngster Liam Smith (Evening Times)

Rangers star 'attacked in Ibiza'

Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans has been the victim of a suspected attack while on holiday in Ibiza. A video widely shared on social media appears to show Dorrans hurt on the ground after being hit by a bottle. (Daily Record)

Rangers fans snap up season tickets

Rangers fans have backed manager Steven Gerrard and his players by buying up season tickets in record time. More than 43,000 have decided to renew before Monday's deadline, an increase of 5,000 from the same period last season. (Daily Record)

Lennon: Cup result won't affect job chances

Neil Lennon is adamant his future as Celtic manager will not be influenced by the outcome of tomorrow’s Scottish Cup final. The 47-year-old’s interim tenure at the Scottish champions will conclude with the showpiece fixture against Hearts at Hampden Park as he attempts to oversee the completion of a third consecutive domestic treble for the club. (The Scotsman)

Aberdeen want Wilson on permanent deal

Aberdeen are looking to sign striker James Wilson on a permanent basis. The striker has spent the last season on loan with the Dons from Manchester United and, despite only finding the back of the net four times this season, Derek McInnes is keen to bring him back to Pittodrie. (Daily Record)

Hibs receive McNulty boost

Hibs’ hopes of enticing Marc McNulty back to Easter Road appear to have risen after Reading boss Jose Gomes revealed he needs to slash the wage bill by moving players on – and fast. Gomes axed McNulty from his squad shortly after taking charge of the Royals. (Evening News)

Hearts almost decided on cup final team

Craig Levein has “just about” picked his Hearts team for tomorrow’s Scottish Cup final and is confident Uche Ikpeazu and Arnaud Djoum will both be involved. Midfielder Peter Haring declared himself fit earlier this week after a groin injury, but Ikpeazu’s hamstring and Djoum’s Achilles are still causing some concern. (Evening News)