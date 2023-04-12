According to The Athletic, the Premier League side have made contact with the Ibrox club and are looking to move quickly after removing Filippo Giraldi from the position on Tuesday. The 39-year-old is viewed as an attractive option having good experience in England with Watford, Huddersfield Town and Southampton.

Wilson joined Rangers in 2019 and played his role in the club’s Scottish Premiership title win in the 2020/21 season but has since become a focus of fans’ ire. There have been ‘time for change’ protests at recent fixtures, including the away win at Motherwell, with supporters calling for Wilson and managing director Stewart Robertson to leave the club as the club struggle to compete with Celtic at the top of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Athletic reports that Forest, who are owned by Evangelos Marinakis, are confident they can entice Wilson back to England having reportedly turned down advances from other English clubs previously. The club won promotion back to the Premier League last season but are in a relegation battle and sit 18th in the league. They have made nearly 30 signings during the campaign with Giraldi only in his position for a short time.

A Forest statement said: “Nottingham Forest’s sporting director, Filippo Giraldi, has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect. He leaves the club amicably with our best wishes. Filippo would like to place on record his thanks to the club and wishes Nottingham Forest best of luck for the future.”