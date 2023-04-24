Ross McCorie gives Aberdeen future answer amidst £2m link, Rangers fans 'stick' and ignoring Hearts advantage

You could scan the Pittodrie pitch, picking out individual Aberdeen players who are growing and thriving under the management of Barry Robson. Liam Scales has looked the most assured he has since joining on loan from Celtic. Leighton Clarkson has gone from this effervescent midfield talent capable of producing moments of magic to a controlling, consistent, commanding midfield presence. But it is Ross McCrorie who perhaps personifies the growth of Aberdeen since the end of January.

Coming to the end of his third full season at the Dons, he looks settled in a position and on course to make more than 40 appearances for the first time in his career. One of the 25-year-old's key assets is his versatility – he even featured between the sticks during his time at Rangers – yet there have been times where it has been fair to query what his best position is. Under Robson he has been a wing-back. A rampaging, physical one at that. He provides that potent mix which the Dons boss requires, good on the ball, even better without it.

Yet, here we are. Five games from the end of the season, five games for Aberdeen to secure European group stage football, and he could be heading for the exit door. The Daily Record reports he is the subject of significant interest from English Championship side Bristol City with the player having been watched by a key figure during the 2-0 win over Rangers and talks having taken place over a £2million summer move.

“I am not talking about me leaving," McCrorie, who captained the side in Graeme Shinnie’s absence said, as he sought to switch focus back to what is required for the rest of the season “I am an Aberdeen player. It was a real honour on days like Sunday. I look at the team. It is excellent, it is the best team in my time here and I’m loving it right here just now.

“I still have three years left on my contract. ‘I just signed a new one last year. Days like Sunday are terrific but I don’t take too much notice into interest. If we are doing well at a club like Aberdeen then we have plenty of boys who would attract interest. It goes to show how well we have been doing.”

‘Wee shell and bubble’

Incredibly well is how they have been doing. McCorie described the squad as a “family", as “brothers”. That togetherness is evident. The team have won seven on the bounce and not conceded in five. Third place and Europe on the horizon?

“The big thing is that we have been focusing on ourselves and not looking at others,” the response from McCrorie, who admitted he “got a bit of stick" from the away support. “We are not taking note of other results because we have been in our own wee shell and bubble, with the gaffer and coaches. We have been focusing on each game and that was shown on Sunday. You can see the quality because it shone through. If we were to start looking too far in advance it wouldn’t do anyone any good. We just look to the first game of the split and to continue this run.”

Ross Mccrorie played a strong role for Aberdeen in the win over Rangers. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)