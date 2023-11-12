Ross McCausland impresses his Rangers team-mates - 'he's pretty calm about everything'

Young winger Ross McCausland was handed his first Rangers start in the 2-0 win over Livingston and his team-mate Cyriel Dessers believes the 20-year-old has all the attributes to be a “very, very good player” for the club going forward.

The Northern Irishman has been given a chance at Rangers under new manager Philippe Clement and the wide-man won a penalty in the first half before having a goal on the stroke of half time chalked off due to a foul in the build-up. McCausland was one of the team’s better performers at the Tony Macaroni Arena and while Dessers felt for ex-Linfield man being denied by the referee’s whistle, he is predicting a bright future for him.

On McCausland, Dessers said: “We see his quality in training every day and I think everyone has seen in it the last games. We all hoped for him to score his first goal but with his qualities, I'm sure the goals will come very soon for him. I think he has the qualities to be a very, very good player for Rangers. Of course he has to grow and develop but I think he has it in him. Also, he has a good mentality and he's pretty calm about everything that is happening, because it's not easy as a young player to come into a team like Rangers. He has a good head so I think he is going to grow and become important for us.”

Ross McCausland made his first start for Rangers and played well out on the right wing.