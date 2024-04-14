Ross County boss reveals Philippe Clement apology for handshake 'snub' after victory over Rangers
Don Cowie has been quick to clear up a ‘snub’ misunderstanding after Philippe Clement was accused of offending the Ross County manager by refusing to shake his hand following Rangers’ 3-2 defeat in the Highlands.
In fact, the Belgian simply made a quick getaway to prepare his critique of his own team after they “threw away” – to use Clement’s own term – three points. He later returned to congratulate Cowie after Ross County’s first-ever win over Rangers.
“He apologised that he didn’t shake my hand, which I have got no problem with,” said Cowie. “It is a game that he probably expects to come up and win and he is in a pressured situation in terms of fighting for the league title. I had ten minutes with him prior to the game and he was very respectful. Yeah, no issues there with me.”
Cowie made some big calls ahead of a game that had such a huge bearing on both ends of the table. He handed 31-year-old goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw his first appearance since the start of January and he was outstanding as Ross County held onto their lead at the end.
“I have two very good goalkeepers,” said Cowie. “George (Wickens) has come in and done really well. Ross has had a really stop-start period because of illness and injury. I just had a feeling it was his time to go back in. He has had to be patient but he certainly didn’t let us down that’s for sure.
“He did his job very well,” he added. “He has had to be patient. I know what he is capable of. I played and worked alongside him for the best part of four years so I know what he can do. I just felt it was right to put him back in.”
The fledgling manager, who replaced Derek Adams in February, praised his side for sticking to their task despite going behind so early through an own goal from skipper Jack Baldwin having made a promising start.
“I think they took real belief from what was happening on the pitch," he said. "Even though we conceded the goal we had created a couple of really good chances. We weren’t clinical enough and didn’t take them. But you sense it as a player. You realise what’s happening. And they built from that. The message at half-time was that we had done really well and we were disappointed to be behind. It was about coming out fast and being positive and they certainly did that.
“At the end of the game it got a bit nervy and that is natural. They got the penalty. But I saw a group of players putting their bodies on the line to make sure we got the three points and that was very pleasing.”
Ross County are now just a point behind 10th placed St Johnstone as they enter the bottom six set of fixtures. "What we get is three points and that’s it," noted Cowie. "But beyond that we have to take real belief and confidence going into five crucial games after today and try to build on it.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.