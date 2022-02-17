Dortmund boss makes Rangers 'control' claim and issues gloomy update on Erling Haaland

The Germans scored twice thanks to strikes from Jude Bellingham and Raphael Guerreiro, but Rangers took a deserved lead back to Ibrox with goals from James Tavernier, Alfredo Morelos, John Lundstram and a Dan-Axel Zagadou own goal.

Rose said: “We had control of the match but control is not enough.

“The game is decided by goals scored and conceded. We only played in the last 15 minutes how we should have played for 90. It was too late by that point.”

Dortmund's head coach Marco Rose reacts during the match against Rangers.

Dortmund were without their star striker Erling Haaland due to injury and Rose was pessimistic about the Norwegian’s chances of making the return leg.

When asked about Haaland’s chances of travelling to Scotland, Rose added: “I can’t say that yet. He did a little training yesterday but there is still some time to go.