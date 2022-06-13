Rory Wilson: Rangers's 49-goal starlet to sign for Aston Villa with Steven Gerrard factor

The teenage striker scored 49 goals last season as he helped the Ibrox club win the Scottish Youth Cup, scoring a fine volley in the final win over Hearts at Hampden Park.

Wilson has also impressed at youth level with Scotland, helping Brian McLaughlin’s side reach the Under-17 European Championships in Israel.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Fabrizio Romano, personal terms have been agreed and the 16-year-old will sign for the Premier League side at the start of next month.

A key factor in his decision is former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard who is now Villa boss.

Wilson recently spoke of his desire to move on from Ibrox and get to the “next level”, suggesting a transfer was imminent.

"I'd like to thank Rangers for everything they have done for me because it's been great for me over the last eight years, but it's time to leave,” he told the Daily Record last month. "I'll probably be going down south.

"We'll wait and see what happens in the next couple of weeks. Everything will be sorted very soon.

Rory Wilson will leave Rangers for Aston Villa. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

"At Rangers, all the coaches have been fantastic for me. I can't thank them enough for all their help.

"I want to go down south and try and prove myself and become a top player and that's what I am going to do."