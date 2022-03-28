The 16-year-old forward is one of Rangers’ rising stars, having scored 40 times for the club’s youth teams this season.

The Scotland Under-17 internationalist was already on Villa manager Steven Gerrard’s radar due to his time as Ibrox boss up until November last year and he has moved swiftly to take Wilson to Birmingham.

The Scottish Sun reports that despite interest from fellow EPL outfits Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa are set to win the race for the teenager.

Rangers striker Rory Wilson has represented Scotland at under-17 level.

Rangers have offered Wilson professional terms, but they know that the lure of moving to England is very likely to prove too strong for the striker.

It is understood that Rangers would be due compensation for developing Wilson should he leave, which could be as much as £300,000.