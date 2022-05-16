'Room for more': Rangers' James Sands on the Ibrox change he'd make and Gio Reyna support

Among the decades of medals and memorabilia, he believes there is space to exhibit two more items as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team bids to win both the Europa League and Scottish Cup in the coming days.

A walk round the room at the top of the marble staircase was a learning experience for Sands, on-loan from New York City FC, but he’d like to help leave a legacy.

“One of the first days I was here I toured the Trophy Room. There is not much space in there but I think they could make room for a couple more. It is special and there are not many clubs in the world who have that. For me to be playing for one of those clubs has been pretty unreal.

"You know it is old, there is a lot of history, and speaking to the guys in the team or staff, you start to realise how important it is to be playing in a European final.

"My friends and family who watch on TV see what a big deal it is to play for this club.”

One American family who need no reminder are the Reynas - dad Claudio and Sands’ USA team-mate Gio. The pair were on opposing sides earlier in the Europa League but now the Borussia Dortmund midfielder is backing Rangers against German rivals Frankfurt.

"I think he’s definitely pulling for us,” Sands admitted. “When we played them, I got a chance to see his whole family and all of them have fond memories of Rangers. Gio is too young but his mum and dad have special memories of this place.

James Sands in action for Rangers against Aberdeen. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“I’ve known Gio for a while so playing against him was pretty cool, and even better to beat them. Tyler Adams is at Leipzig. It is nice to get one over on those guys.”

And Sands has used his Bundesliga contacts for some added intel on Eintracht ahead of Wednesday.