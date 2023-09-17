All Sections
Ronnie McKinnon: Rangers great, treble-winner, and Scotland Wembley hero dies aged 83

Ronnie McKinon, the former Rangers and Scotland player, has died aged 83.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 17th Sep 2023, 18:14 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2023, 18:14 BST
Former Rangers and Scotland defender Ronnie McKinnon has died at the age of 83.
Former Rangers and Scotland defender Ronnie McKinnon has died at the age of 83.

The defender spent 12 years at Ibrox between 1960 and 1972 and was part of Scott Symon’s side which won a historic treble in 1963-64. He made almost 500 appearances and helped the club win two league titles, four Scottish Cups and three League Cups and was later inducted in to the Hall of Fame.

He suffered a broken leg in his final game for Rangers in a win over Sporting Lisbon in the Cup Winners’ Cup second round and missed out on the club winning the trophy in Barcelona at the end of that season.

McKinnon also earned 28 caps for Scotland and was part of the 1967 side who famously defeated newly-crowned world champions England 3-2 at Wembley to win the British Home Championships.

Rangers shared the news of his death on Sunday in a statement which read: “Everyone associated with Rangers Football Club is saddened to learn of the passing of former player, Ronnie McKinnon, at the age of 83.

"The club extends our sympathy to Elizabeth, his widow, and all his family. The family request that their privacy is respected at this sad time. The club will pay further tribute to Mr McKinnon in due course.”

