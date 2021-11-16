Ronald Koeman to Rangers odds plummet but is ex-Barcelona boss a genuine candidate for Ibrox vacancy?

Giovanni Van Bronkhorst remains the favourite for the Rangers job – but another big name is being touted after a significant move in the betting market.

By Matthew Elder
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 10:25 am
Updated Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 10:50 am
Forrmer Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has surged up the betting market for the Rangers job. (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Former Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has seen his odds on taking over from Steven Gerrard plummet this morning with his odds on SkyBet shifting from 40/1 yesterday to just 10/1 today.

The Dutch legend was sacked by the Nou Camp side last month to be replaced by former Barca star Xavi.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Reports suggested Koeman was Qatar-bound but he is a former colleague of Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson from their time together at Southampton – so there is a genuine possibility that contact has been made.

However, the 58-year-old former Dutch national team head coach would need to accept a considerable wage cut from the salary he has commanded in his previous jobs in order to move to Ibrox, which may make the move less likely.

Koeman is now third favourite for the Rangers job behind van Bronckhorst and Frank Lampard at 7/1.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

IbroxSteven Gerrard
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.