Ronald Koeman to Rangers odds plummet but is ex-Barcelona boss a genuine candidate for Ibrox vacancy?

Forrmer Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has surged up the betting market for the Rangers job. (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has seen his odds on taking over from Steven Gerrard plummet this morning with his odds on SkyBet shifting from 40/1 yesterday to just 10/1 today.

The Dutch legend was sacked by the Nou Camp side last month to be replaced by former Barca star Xavi.

Reports suggested Koeman was Qatar-bound but he is a former colleague of Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson from their time together at Southampton – so there is a genuine possibility that contact has been made.

However, the 58-year-old former Dutch national team head coach would need to accept a considerable wage cut from the salary he has commanded in his previous jobs in order to move to Ibrox, which may make the move less likely.

Koeman is now third favourite for the Rangers job behind van Bronckhorst and Frank Lampard at 7/1.