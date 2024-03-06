Roger Schmidt talks up Rangers as under-fire Benfica boss looks for reaction to performance that 'shocked' him

Benfica coach Roger Schmidt gestures during the 5-0 defeat to Porto at the Dragao stadium on Sunday. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

Roger Schmidt is looking for Benfica to bounce back from their Porto pummelling with a “complete performance” against Rangers on Thursday night.

The Eagles were hammered 5-0 by their bitter rivals in the Estadio do Dragao on Sunday which left the German boss “shocked” ahead of the first leg of the Europa League last-16 tie against the Light Blues. At the media conference, Schmidt insisted that he was pleased to get the chance to make amends so soon.

He said: “First of all we are very happy to play again because of course we were all disappointed and also a bit frustrated about the result. And then the next step is always a good opportunity to show a different performance and to show good football and this is our task for tomorrow.

“So the third different competition in seven days we have to play and we know in the last-16 of this competition you always have tough opponents and I think Glasgow Rangers is a very good team. They are first in the Scottish League and they are playing very straight, very direct football with a lot of transition, lot of deep runs, a lot of crosses.

“We want to show a good reaction after Sunday. After the match, we were all a little bit shocked about the result and of course we were also not happy with the performance. But at the end we have to accept it. The match is played so we cannot get the three points back anymore.

“So my task, especially when there’s a lot of noise around the team and the players, is to be 100 per cent concentrated to prepare the team in the best way to analyse the opponent and then to have a good approach for the for the upcoming match. So that’s the only thing in my head at the moment.”

It was widely reported that Benfica president Rui Costa was forced to back Schmidt after the German refused to apologise to fans for their Porto defeat but Schmidt reiterated his belief that actions more than words are required.

“I think just to apologise is not enough,” said the former Red Bull Salzburg and Bayer Leverkusen boss. “We have to show a reaction on the pitch. That’s what I said after the match, of course I’m sorry for the fans because we want to make them happy.

“That’s what I always say, we are here to make Benfica fans happy. That’s it. So that’s the most important thing. To make them happy after Sunday is not to apologise, if you want to make them happy then show a very good match on Thursday. That’s it.

“We have to show tomorrow from the first second that we want to show a reaction, that we want to play good football, we need the fans tomorrow. We need a good result to go to Glasgow. We have to stay together with the fans and we all have to show that Benfica can play European games on top level so that is what we will do.