Revealed: The youngest and oldest Scottish Premiership teams - ranked

The youngest and oldest Scottish Premiership teams from the 2018/2019 season have been revealed.

Research from the CIES Football Observatory into the average ages of team across Europe has shown that of the 31 leagues analysed, Scotland had the 14th lowest average age at 26.58. But how did each club rank? Scoll through to find out the average age of your team.

With players like Chris Burke and Kirk Broadfoot Killie were the oldest.

1. Kilmarnock - 27.71 (12th)

The Hibees have plenty of experience, especially at the back.

2. Hibernian - 27.31 (11th)

Steven Gerrard has concentrated on experience with a smattering of promising talent.

3. Rangers - 27.13 (10th)

Hearts had an experienced spine after the season previously where a lot of youngsters were relied upon.

4. Heart of Midlothian - 26.94 (9th)

