Revealed: The changes to Europa League draw for Rangers, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock

A change has been made to how Scotland's Europa League entrants will find out their opponents for the first two rounds of the competition.

Rangers, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock will find out their opponents for the first round and any prospective tie for the second over two days instead of one as has been the case.

The draw for both rounds was due to take place on Wednesday, 19 June.

Now, however, the teams will find out their first opponents on Tuesday, 18 June with the second the following day.

The three club will be seeded for the first round, while Rangers and Aberdeen will both be seeded if they make it through that tie.