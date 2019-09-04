Revealed: Length of Jordan Jones' absence after Rangers star injured knee in Celtic clash

Rangers star Jordan Jones has received a boost after being told his knee injury is not as worse as first feared.

READ MORE - Sick Rangers fan banned, massive boost for Ibrox star, Celtic transfer details revealed, Hibs star backed for Scotland, Old Firm ticket price difference - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The Daily Record reports that Ibrox medical staff have told the Northern Ireland international that he's suffered a small medial ligament tear and should only be out for a month.

Rangers winger Jordan Jones.

This is much better than early indications which suggested the winger could have suffered an ACL injury, which would have ruled him out for the season.

Jones suffered the injury as he commited a wild challenge on Celtic debutant Moritz Bauer during the 2-0 defeat at Ibrox.

Jones was given a straight red for the tackle. He was later criticised by his manager Steven Gerrard and left the stadium on crutches.

Things went from bad to worse when Rangers signed Ryan Kent for a fee of around £7 million.

The reigning PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year operates in Jones' position of left-midfield and with three other wingers on the books - Sheyi Ojo, Brandon Barker and Jamie Murphy - who can operate on the left flank, Jones faces a tough battle to regain his place once fit.