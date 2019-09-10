Revealed: FIFA 20 ratings for every Rangers player - the top rated is not who fans will think
The release of FIFA 20 is around the corner and Rangers fans will get to take control of probably their best squad since in nearly a decade.
Ratings, believed to be for the latest edition of the popular game, have been leaked by Futhead, the leading community for FIFA online, and the top rated Ibrox star may surprise, as do a few of the marks for Steven Gerrard's squad. Scroll through to find out he individual scores for the players and whether they are fair or not.
1. Allan McGregor - 75
DIV - 74, HAN - 72, KIC - 66, REF - 79, SPE - 41, POS - 74