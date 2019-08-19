Reported Rangers target 'knows nothing' of potential move to Ibrox

Argentine right-back Leonel di Placido insists he "knows nothing" about a potential move to Rangers.

The Ibrox club have been linked with the 25-year-old as a supposed replacement for James Tavernier should the club captain court offers from English clubs in the January transfer window.

Lanus defender Leonel di Placido.

However, when quizzed about the link by Argentine media, De Placido said that he was unaware of any interest from the Glasgow giants.

The defender currently plays for Lanus in his country's top flight but would prefer a move to a club in Europe.

Crystal Palace, Espanyol, Leganes and French side Amiens have all been credited with an interest.