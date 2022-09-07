Redemption for one Rangers star v Ajax but one gets 3 & host of 4s - How the players rated in 4-0 defeat

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men found themselves three down at half-time without laying a glove on their illustrious opponents. Borna Barisic had a goal chalked off in the second half before Ajax completed the scoring.

Here is how the Rangers players involved rated out of 10...

Jon McLaughlin – 7

Retained his starting spot after a difficult afternoon in the loss to Celtic. Never let the team down. Any doubt kicked long, was not at fault for any of the four goals and came to claim a corner following the team’s struggles in defending them. Produced a few strong stops, with one standout in the second half.

James Tavernier - 4

The Rangers captain watched the second half with his knee wrapped in ice. Struggled in the first half with the movement and positional rotation of Ajax. Was part of a Rangers defence which struggled to mark zonally and taken to the cleaners for the third goal.

Connor Goldson – 5

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers starting XI for the Champions League with Ajax. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Made an important clearance in the 12th minute in the six-yard box, pointing to what was going to be a long evening. LIke his colleagues struggled. Got caught under the ball for the third goal and was helpless for the fourth when Ryan Jack misplaced a pass back to him.

James Sands – 4

Had a superb performance the last time he was in the Netherlands. It wasn’t the case this time around. Produced a brilliant interception prior to the half hour mark but deflected in the second goal and didn’t attack the corner for the third goal.

Borna Barisic – 6

Was one of Rangers’ more promising attacking outlets, moving forward from left-back. Produced a couple of good crosses and had a wonderful goal ruled out. Bamboozled by Ajax’s possession play in a defensive sense, however.

Glen Kamara – 4

Was off the pace throughout the match as the game passed him by. Rarely took the ball and relieved his team of pressure with his ability to dribble and play out of danger. Didn't get to grips with the movement from midfield.

John Lundstram – 5

Struggled in the middle of the park. He got caught in a dangerous area outside his box, only to be saved by Sands’ excellent interception. Improved when dropping into defence in a back five with the game in front of him rather than movement going in behind. Produced a brilliant pass, albeit to an offside Kent.

Scott Wright - 3

The winger looked miles off of the pace in the first half in Amsterdam. He had seven touches, while only one of his four passes was accurate. Gave up the ball far too easily higher up the pitch when he needed to keep it to allow Rangers to build.

Malik Tillman - 4

The German had one strong run where he carried the ball deep into the Ajax half but nothing came off it. It was just about Rangers’ best attacking moment. For all his quality was left chasing shadows out of possession. Not his game. Hooked at half-time.

Ryan Kent – 6

The only attacking player who gave Rangers an out ball, especially in the second half. Ajax were aware of his danger with Edson Alvarez always quick to shut him down. Should have kept himself onside in the build up to Barisic’s offside goal.

Antonio Colak – 4

Offered Rangers little. It was a trying game for the striker with Ajax dominating the ball and his team-mates very deep. Never looked like getting the better of the Ajax defence aside from one early around the corner pass.

