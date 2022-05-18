'Recipe for problems': Police very concerned as 150,000 Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt fans arrive in Seville for Europa League final

Juan Carlos Castro believes that the mass takeover of the Andalusian city by supporters of the Scottish club for the Europa League final at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan will put extreme pressure on infrastructure and the authorities.

It is estimated that 100,000 Rangers supporters will be in Seville today, while 50,000 from Frankfurt are expected to travel. The stadium only holds 44,000 people and each club was only allocated 9500 tickets.

Castro briefed the media on Tuesday afternoon and reported a “massive arrival of charter flights”, not just in Seville but in other airports in Spain, such as Malaga, Alicante and Jerez. Train and busloads of fans are heading south from the Spanish capital of Madrid.

Numerous flights carrying Rangers fans will arrive in Seville today.

“We believe around 30,000 Rangers fans will stay [in the city], coming to Seville by buses on Wednesday,” said Castro, speaking to inews.