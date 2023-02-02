News you can trust since 1817
'Really good sign' - Rangers boss Michael Beale provides injury update on three stars

Rangers boss Michael Beale revealed Ianis Hagi was given a couple of days to rest after he made his return to first-team action at the weekend.

By Joel Sked
3 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 11:55am
The Romanian came off the bench during the team’s 2-0 win over St Johnstone at Ibrox on Saturday. It was his first appearance in over a year following a knee injury sustained in a Scottish Cup clash with Stirling Albion which required surgery. The 24-year-old will be expected to be involved at the weekend when Rangers host Ross County.

There was also positive news surrounding Kemar Roofe, while Beale also spoke on John Souttar who has featured just once since his summer move from Hearts as a free agent.

“Ianis will be back training today, we gave him a couple days to rest after his return,” he said. “Roofe is back outside now which is a really good sign. Souttar is in individual training, we don't want to rush anyone back into the squad.”

Meanwhile, Beale spoke of his support of being able to have five rather than three substitutions to choose from, believing it is good for squad harmony and creating competition. New signings Todd Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin were both at Tynecastle Park for the comfortable 3-0 win. The former came off the bench, while the latter watched from the stands.

"I do like the five subs, it gives me lots of options,” he said. “You can also mess a game up if you are not careful. It is important you feed the squad and create competition for places. The level we have at training goes up and that happens in matches also.”

Michael Beale provided positives updates on Ianis Hagi and Kemar Roofe. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
