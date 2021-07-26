Real Madrid fan urges Carlo Ancelotti to sign Rangers duo Fashion Sakala and Ryan Kent as social media reacts to final friendly win

Real Madrid have been urged to sign Ryan Kent and Fashion Sakala after the Rangers pair lit up the friendly match at Ibrox.

By David Oliver
Monday, 26th July 2021, 7:00 am
Ryan Kent. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Rangers fans are buzzing with the win, with goals from the Zambian and substitute Cedric Itten, ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership kick-off against Livingston.

But Carlo Ancelotti has been told to snap up the striker and Ryan Kent – instead of rumoured target Kylian Mbappe – by one of Los Blancos’ fans’ podcasts.

The suggestion caps off an enthusiastic response to Rangers’ performance on social media.

How Fashion Sakala and Cedric Itten shone for Rangers in victory over star-shorn...

@managingmadrid: “Let's sign Ryan Kent instead of Kylian Mbappe,” the account wrote after Kent skipped past three opponents in the iconic all-white kit. That was then followed by Sakala’s goal and the follow-up tweet “We should sign Fashion Sakala instead of Ryan Kent.”

While the Madrid podcast mulled over which Rangers players they’d like, Rangers fans liked what they saw within their own ranks.

@csljm84: “What are folk thinking about Sakala then? I think when he settles he's going to run wild in Scotland

@GoodCopBabcock: “To manage to get Lundstram and Sakala on free transfers in the same window is borderline ridiculous on our part. Both are going to sensational pieces of business.”

@kev8611: “Been very impressed with how Lundstram has just came into the team and fitted right in. Sakala will be great for us once hes up to speed in a few weeks. Kamara strolling it again, Wright making it difficult for the gaffer to not start him next week. Its all looking good.”

@BMCRangersRants: “Morelos not being back yet is a joke by the way. Great to see Ced The Ted continuing to impress and Sakala looking exciting also.”

@g99_ben: “Very impressive team performance but special mention to Sakala buzzing for him to get his first goal for us today and hopefully the fist of many. His play today was great with his movement, dribbling and link up play. Lundstram looks a top player, Kent and Kamara unreal again.”

@dave_n84: “Rangers beat Real Madrid. Let that sink in. Nine years ago we were losing to the likes of Annan and Stirling Albion.”

