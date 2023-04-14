Ravaged Rangers facing injury crisis with 12 senior players missing - probable teams for St Mirren clash

Already facing a long injury list, manager Michael Beale admitted that there are five fresh additions to the treatment room. Defender Connor Goldson remains out with a hip flexor problem while winger Ryan Kent , midfielder Ryan Jack , attacker Scott Wright, striker Antonio Colak and left-back Ridvan Yilmaz are also unavailable. Defender Adam Devine serves the second of a two-game ban after being sent off for the Rangers B team. Leon King (knock), Kemar Roofe (hip), Tom Lawrence (heel), Steven Davis (knee) and Filip Helander (foot) have been out long term.

On the other hand, St Mirren have no fresh injuries for the trip to Ibrox. Long-term absentees Richard Tait (groin) and Jonah Ayunga (knee) remain on the sidelines. The Buddies will secure their first-ever spot in the top six on Saturday with a victory against Rangers, although depending on results in the matches involving Hibs and Livingston, their position could be confirmed with a draw or a defeat.