Ibrox hosts its second Premiership Old Firm match of the season, the third of the campaign - and it's a big one.

Rangers XI v Celtic: Aaron Ramsey and confirmed team selection for Old Firm at Ibrox

The Old Firm derby is here, the third of the season, and it’s a massive match at Ibrox.

By David Oliver
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 11:10 am

Giovanni van Brocnkhorst’s SPFL Premiership champions host their league leading rivals at Ibrox, aiming to level the standings in the league table with six more matchdays to come.

The outcome from Sunday lunchtime's kick-off will either leave the teams level, the margin intact at three points or extended to six points – which means much rests on the outcome of the 90 minutes on the city’s southside this lunchtime.

Rangers saw plenty of players head out on international duty and Alfredo Morelos didn’t return fit to play so Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been forced into making changes to the side which defeated Dundee before the break.

Rangers won 1-0 last time the sides met on Edmiston Drive with a Filip Helander header.

Here are the players the Rangers manager has tasked with closing the gap at the top the Scottish Premiership title race.

1. Allan McGregor

Goalkeeper

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group



2. James Tavernier

Captain

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group



3. Calvin Bassey

Left sided defender

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group



4. Connor Goldson

Defender is back after missing Sparta Prague

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group


