Rangers win Scottish Cup as two extra-time goals floor Hearts

The win ensured that one of the most gruelling weeks in the Ibrox club’s history finished on a high note. The last thing Rangers needed after falling on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final on Wednesday night in Seville was extra time but that’s what transpired.

However, it was Hearts who had collapsed within seven minutes of the additional half an hour as Rangers secured a first Scottish Cup win since 2009. Jack struck an unstoppable shot off the crossbar after 93 minutes and then Wright, who had seen a header hit the crossbar in injury time, drilled into the corner after a quick break forward.

For the Tynecastle side, it was another case of what might have been. This was Hearts’ third Scottish Cup final defeat since 2019 and there will be plenty of regrets after an insipid second-half performance.

Rangers captain James Tavernier lifts the Scottish Cup after the 2-0 win over Hearts.

Striker Ellis Simms hit the post early on after he got in front of James Tavernier at the far post to reach a Liam Boyce cross.