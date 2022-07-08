Rangers win race for Celtic-linked international - and third summer signing could be done today

The Welsh international is a free agent following the expiry of his contract.

His 11 goals in last season’s English Championship weren’t enough to keep the beleaguered Rams in the second tier.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lawrence was linked with Celtic earlier this year and wanted by Sheffield United but Rangers have convinced the 28-year-old to make the move north, according to the Glasgow Times.

The player will be hoping positive form with Rangers and in European football could help him win a place in the Wales squad ahead of the World Cup having last featured in 2021.

Ibrox boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst revealed on Thursday the club were looking to make further additions ahead of the new season.

“We still expect new players coming in,” he said. "Working hard with Ross Wilson to make sure we are ready and getting the players in who we want."