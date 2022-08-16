Rangers 'will go out and sign a new goalkeeper' - but on one condition

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jon McLaughlin is currently Rangers' first-choice keeper.

The Ibrox outfit welcome PSV to Govan tonight in the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie, with the second leg a week later in Eindhoven.

Currently Rangers have Jon McLaughlin and Allan McGregor as their options between the sticks, but Charlie Nicholas reckons that manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will want to strengthen that department should they progress past the Dutch outfit.

McLaughlin is currently Rangers’ No 1 and former Celtic and Arsenal forward Nicholas believes Van Bronckhorst will want to “upgrade” if they are to face a higher calibre of opposition.

"The first match at Ibrox tonight will be important before Giovanni returns to Holland with Rangers for the second leg,” Nicholas said. “I do think it could be a big test for McLaughlin. The keeper will need to be bang on it and alert.

"PSV could be quiet for 20 minutes and then be all over Rangers.

"That is why it is such a big night for McLaughlin. I know he made a mistake in the first European game but then he came out and made a couple of decent saves.

"I do think he will be as vital as anyone. If he has a very good night then I think Rangers will win – that is how important he can be. He is now settling down and is maybe a wee bit calmer. His confidence is slowly coming back and a big performance tonight would do him the world of good.

"McLaughlin has done well in recent games but I still expect that if Rangers get through they will go out and sign another goalkeeper. I really do think Van Bronckhorst will have that view."