Rangers: Why the rest of August is so pivotal for Steven Gerrard - this season and beyond

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard is eyeing another tit at the UEFA Europa League. (Photo by NEIL HANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s still early, yet from Thursday night, three events will have ramifications for how the team, the club and Steven Gerrard move forward.

Within the space of six days Rangers’ European competition will be determined, they’ll face Celtic in the first Old Firm game of the campaign and then the conclusion of the summer transfer window hours later.

Six days which will set the tone for this season, and beyond.

Another medal is important this season - as it equates to direct entry to the Champions League for the winner. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

This afternoon’s trip to Dingwall to face Ross County should take care of itself. Rangers have only faltered once in the Highlands, when Mark Warburton’s side was held to a 0-0 draw on their return to the top flight in 2016 and haven’t even conceded a goal to the Staggies, anywhere, in more than three-and-a-half years.

But beyond the A9 lies a trip that makes the Highland slog look local, then there’s one that really is. A 4880-mile round trip to Armenia will define the club’s European ambitions, and income, before the Old Firm meeting against Ange Postecoglou’s ever-improving Celtic side.

Pre-season predictions could not have been more contrasting. Celtic’s meandering over a manager and transfer market didn’t instil confidence, while Rangers retained all of the main protagonists from last season’s success story. Day one followed that theme with Celtic crashing at Hearts after defeat to Midtjylland and Rangers cruised to victory. But a rare fallibility was picked upon by Dundee United and since, Celtic have built momentum and optimism while Rangers’ dipped in their own Champions League exit.

The mood changed, but could turn again.

Securing Europa League group stage football then curbing Celtic’s enthusiasm would down-size that three-game ‘crisis’ book-ended by the Malmo malaise into a mere blip. Concede ground in the league, prestige on the continent and the discomfited doubts rarely present last season escalate.

Then the closure of the transfer window, on August 31, will define the shape of at least the first half of the season. By then Rangers will know their European destiny, their standing in the cinch Premiership and what is required.

Gerrard and sporting director Ross Wilson are ensuring the building blocks are in place. Joey Veerman’s name has never been far away, but Juninho Bacuna has already arrived for more midfield strengthening. Four of this year’s transfers are aged 24, in situ for first-team growth and development as they hit their peak years.

But forward planning may require more immediacy if Leeds return to Ryan Kent, or one of many clubs move for Morelos or the coveted Kamara. They’re all assets and all hold a value, not met – yet.

Success for Steven Gerrard at the end of the month would be Europa League fixtures, a Premiership lead over Celtic and a squad fit to fulfil his pursuits of elusive domestic cups, defence of the league trophy and advancing in Europe. One that will have important role in sculpting his own managerial CV.

Retaining this league is even more significant this year with the jackpot of direct Champions League entry next season. It’s the level where his beloved Liverpool are regulars and the place he, and Rangers, aspires to be.

The rest of August will shape how close a dream return on that stage could be.