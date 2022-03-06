Rangers white kit conspiracy dismissed as SFA 'confirm' special edition strip was registered

The strip, branded the ‘Gallant Pioneers’ kit, was due to be worn against Aberdeen on Saturday as the club kicked off its 150th anniversary celebrations at Ibrox.

However, fans were left confused when Giovanni van Bronckhorst's players changed into their traditional blue home kit for kick-off after instead warming up in the all-white ensemble.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers insisted the move was planned in a statement which read: "The club felt that it was fitting to wear our traditional blue home strip to mark this momentous occasion for Rangers FC as we celebrate our 150th anniversary year.

Ryan Kent wearing Rangers' white 150th annivesary kit during the warm-up against Aberdeen. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

"We look forward to wearing the Gallant Pioneers strip at a future game, as displayed by the team in today's warm-up."

The unexpected switch led to suggestions that Rangers had failed to register the kit with the SFA and SPFL prior to the Aberdeen match.

Any club wishing to wear a different outfit from those registered at the start of the season must first receive approval from the Hampden authorities.

However, after initially claiming that the SFA and SPFL did not receive a request from Rangers to wear the all-white outfit, Sky Sports have now reported that the strip was, in fact, registered at the start of the season.

Reporter Anthony Joseph tweeted: "Rangers have told @SkySportsNews today that they did register their special edition kit in the summer.

"A Hampden source has now confirmed the kit was registered with the SPFL at the start of the season.”