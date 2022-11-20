News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Rangers weigh up Kenny McLean move - what Norwich midfielder said previously about Ibrox transfer

Rangers are weighing up a move for Norwich City midifelder Kenny McLean, according to a report.

By Angus Wright
4 minutes ago
Updated 20th Nov 2022, 9:21pm
 Comment

The 28-times capped Scotland international is out of contract at the end of the season and free to sign pre-contract deals with other clubs in January.

McLean has been a first-team regular at Carrow Road since making the switch from Aberdeen in 2018, playing in two promotion-winning campaigns and spending two seasons in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old is back in the Championship after suffering relegation with the Canaries last season and has made it known that he would love to play for the Ibrox side one day having supported them as a boy.

Rangers are reportedly interesting in signing Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean on a pre-contract deal. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Hide Ad

The Scottish Daily Express report that Rangers could be prepared to make his wishes come true with the club open to making a pre-contract offer to a player who started out in the club's youth system before making the move to St Mirren as a teenager.

"I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t something I’d want to do," McLean told The Athletic last year over the prospect of signing for Rangers. "As a kid that’s what you want to do, play for your boyhood team.

"Right now, I’m about to play in the Premier League again, so I’m not thinking about it! But for me and my family, it would be pretty special.

“I grew up a Rangers fan, used to go to the games with my dad and as a kid in Glasgow, you support Rangers or Celtic and you want to play for one of them. So, I was on the better side.”

Kenny McLeanIbroxScotlandPremier League
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.