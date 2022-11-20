Rangers weigh up Kenny McLean move - what Norwich midfielder said previously about Ibrox transfer

Rangers are weighing up a move for Norwich City midifelder Kenny McLean, according to a report.

The 28-times capped Scotland international is out of contract at the end of the season and free to sign pre-contract deals with other clubs in January.

McLean has been a first-team regular at Carrow Road since making the switch from Aberdeen in 2018, playing in two promotion-winning campaigns and spending two seasons in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old is back in the Championship after suffering relegation with the Canaries last season and has made it known that he would love to play for the Ibrox side one day having supported them as a boy.

Rangers are reportedly interesting in signing Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean on a pre-contract deal. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

The Scottish Daily Express report that Rangers could be prepared to make his wishes come true with the club open to making a pre-contract offer to a player who started out in the club's youth system before making the move to St Mirren as a teenager.

"I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t something I’d want to do," McLean told The Athletic last year over the prospect of signing for Rangers. "As a kid that’s what you want to do, play for your boyhood team.

"Right now, I’m about to play in the Premier League again, so I’m not thinking about it! But for me and my family, it would be pretty special.