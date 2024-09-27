Rangers vs Hibs returns for the 24/25 season as Philippe Clement’s side welcome the Edinburgh outfit to Ibrox this afternoon.

The Gers enter the game in buoyant mood after an impressive midweek win over Malmo in the Europa League, however, head coach Clement will remain mindful that his players’ fitness will require stringent management during a tough schedule of domestic and European football. The Belgian could make changes despite Thursday’s impressive 2-0 win, and is able to welcome back Jefte to the squad after his midweek suspension.

As for Hibs, their two-week break from domestic football has allowed new summer recruit Junior Hoilett extra time to prepare for the game, though Martin Boyle and Joe Newell are both major injury doubts for the visitors. Elsewhere, Josh Campbell and Lewis Miller are pushing for starts after coming off the bench in the 2-0 win over St Johnstone a fortnight ago. But will David Gray want to stick with a winning team?

Here’s how we predict Rangers’ and Hibs’ to line-up ahead of the game at Ibrox.

GK: Jack Butland (Rangers) The Gers goalkeeper is the undisputed number one and starts whenever he is fit.

GK: Josef Bursik (Hibs) The English goalkeeper will be hoping to pick up his second league clean sheet of the season at Ibrox.

RB: James Tavernier (Rangers) The Rangers skipper grabbed his first goal of the season in the 3-0 win over Dundee last weekend and will be looking to add to his tally against Hibs.