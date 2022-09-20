Rangers vs Benfica: Ticket news, how to watch and kick off time for UEFA Champions League tie at Ibrox

Rangers Women will welcome Benfica Women to Ibrox this evening (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Scottish champions Rangers will look make home advantage count this evening as they welcome Portuguese side Benfica to Ibrox for a UEFA Women’s Champions League first leg qualifier.

While the Blue Belles are usually stationed at Broadwood Stadium in Clyde, the club have opted to place the huge qualifying tie at Ibrox tonight as they club look to progress in their debut Champions League campaign.

It will be the second time this year Rangers Women have played at the 50,817 season stadium and there’s hope it could break the attendance record for a competitive women’s game in Scotland as the women’s game continues to boom across the country.

Malky Thomson’s side, who won last season’s Scottish Women’s Premier League for the first time, have enjoyed a 100% start to their campaign and will be looking to progress in Europe’s elite competition after impressive wins in the first round qualifying group.

What time is Rangers vs Benfica at Ibrox?

Where: Ibrox, Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday 20 September, 7:30pm

Rangers progressed to the second round qualifying stage after a devastating second half performance put pay to Greek side PAOK back in August.

After a first half stalemate, goals from Nicola Docherty, Hannah Davison, an own-goal and top scorer Lizzie Arnot secured a path to the two-legged play-offs with Benfica, as the Gers ran out 4-0 winners.

Rangers had already disposed of Hungarian side Ferencvaros the previous Thursday thanks to a double strike from Jenny Danielsson and a late Brogan Hay goal, but went one better with a superb dismantling of the Greek side.

“I think in the first half it was extremely hard-fought. The players were extremely disciplined in the first half and were hard to break down" Gers boss Thomson told RangersTV.

“But I think that the fitness levels with our team – plus the fact that we stuck to the plan, had full concentration, we kept possession of the ball – we are slowly but surely grinding teams down and there is a real maturity about them now.”

How can I get tickets for Rangers vs Benfica at Ibrox?

Tickets are available for the UEFA Women’s Champions League first leg qualifier at Ibrox from the official Rangers web site.

To purchase tickets, simply go to this link. You must register an account with Rangers if you don’t already have one.

Tickets for the game against Benfica are priced at just £10 for adults and £5 for children. Season ticket holders and MyGers members will receive a discount on tickets, with adults costing £7 and children £2.

How to watch Rangers vs Benfica