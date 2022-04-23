Rangers vow to 'put as much pressure onto Celtic' as possible in Premiership title race run-in

Rangers defender Borna Barisic (right), pictured shielding the ball from Celtic winger Liel Abada during last Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden, says the Ibrox club have not given up hope of retaining the Premiership title. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The defending champions can cut the gap to three points for at least a day if they beat Motherwell at Fir Park in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off ahead of Celtic’s trip to face Ross County in Dingwall on Sunday afternoon.

Rangers left-back Barisic accepts that he and his team-mates left themselves with a mountain to climb when they lost 2-1 at home to Celtic at the start of this month. But with another Old Firm clash to come at Celtic Park next weekend, the Croatian international has pledged that Rangers will do all they can to take the title race to the wire.

“After the game against Celtic at Ibrox, we knew we didn’t do a good job and that Celtic had gone a little bit far (ahead of us) in the table,” said Barisic.

“But we never think that it’s not possible. Everything is possible in football. It will be hard, absolutely, but we will try to win the league still. Yes, absolutely.

“Listen, every game at the end of the season, we need to win. We will try to put as much pressure as we can onto Celtic and we will see what’s going to happen in the end. But it will be hard, for sure.