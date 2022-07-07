Rangers 'very close' to signing with more transfers expected in 'coming weeks' as stars hold talks

John Souttar is the only player to be added to last season’s squad which won the Scottish Cup and finished runners-up in the Premiership and Europa League.

A deal is in place to sign Colak, the Croatian international striker, from PAOK.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Van Bronckhorst hopes more will follow with the club facing Livingston in the Premiership opener at the end of the month then face a Champions League third round qualifying tie.

“We’re very close with him,” the Dutchman told Sky Sports. “We’ve worked really hard to get him on board. Hopefully he will join us really soon and give us some extra options up front.

“He has shown in the teams he has played for he can score goals. He’s a very good striker, he did a lot of damage to us at the start of last season which shows his quality.

“We have to have the squad to be able to do that (be successful),

He added: “We still expect new players coming in.

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

"Working hard with Ross Wilson to make sure we are ready and getting the players in who we want. That's in the coming weeks, to make sure the squad is ready for me to work with them to be physically, mentally and tactically prepared.”

Van Bronckhorst also confirmed talks have taken place with players over extending their contracts.

Alfredo Morelos, Calvin Bassey, Ryan Kent and Ryan Jack are amongst those entering the final year of their contracts.

“After last season, of course attention will come to your players but so far the interest in our players is not very high apart from Joe [Aribo],” Van Bronckhorst said.

"In football, you never know, anything can change at any moment.”

Aribo is on the verge of leaving Rangers for Southampton in a deal which could be worth £10million.

Van Bronckhorst admitted the situation is one the club “want” in terms of bringing a player in, getting success, improving the player and selling him on.