What channel is Rangers v Red Star Belgrade? Match info, kick-off time, TV details, team news

Having deservedly defeated Borussia Dortmund across two legs in the previous round there will be an expectation for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men to dispatch of the Serbian champions.

Rangers’ league form has been patchy but they showed against the Germans they are capable of producing big performances and big moments in Europe.

Match details

Rangers host Red Star Belgrade. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Who: Rangers v Red Star Belgrade.

What: Europa League round of 16.

When: Thursday, March 10. Kick-off 8pm.

Referee: Serdar Gozubuyuk – The Dutchman took charge of three Champions League group stage matches.

How to watch

The game will be shown live by BT Sport, the UK’s broadcaster with the rights to Champions League and Europa League action. Coverage begins at 7.15pm and runs through until 10.30pm. The game will also be shown on BT Ultimate and the BT Sport player and app.

Team news

Rangers will be without both Steven Davis and Ianis Hagi but Aaron Ramsey will be part of the squad. Giovanni van Bronckhorst, however, confirmed he won't be starting. The Dutch manager also revealed there are a few doubts but the players are expected to be fit.

What the manager said

"We play in different systems and have played against different systems. In Europe, you have to be dynamic. We have prepared well for tomorrow.

“Crvena Zvezda can play in different systems and are defensively strong. We have to manage the game and be prepared for a different approach.

“We are focused on getting a good result to take with us to Belgrade.”

Anything else

It is a significant tie for the Premiership champions as they look to become the first Scottish side to reach the last eight of Europe’s secondary competition since Rangers did so under Walter Smith in their run to the UEFA Cup final.

That season the Ibrox side defeated Panathinaikos, Werder Bremen, Sporting CP and Fiorentina before coming unstuck against Zenit St Petersburg in Manchester.

The last time Rangers faced Red Star Belgrade came in that season as they won across two legs to reach the Champions League group stage in the first half of the campaign.