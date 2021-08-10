Rangers v Malmo: Kick-off time, how to watch, live stream, team news

Rangers players celebrate Steven Davis' injury-time goal against Malmo in Sweden. (Photo by Christoffer Borg Mattisson / SNS Group)

Trailing 2-1 to the Swedish champions from the first leg, Steven Gerrard's side must overturn the deficit to progress to the play-off round where they will face either Olympiacos or Ludogorets 1945 for a place in the lucrative group stages.

After being shocked by the loss of two goals within a minute at the start of the second half last week, an injury-time strike from Steven Davis has handed the Scottish champions a lifeline ahead of the return game at Ibrox.

The match will be the first time Rangers have played in front of a full house at their home ground since a 3-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in March 2020, and Gerrard has called on the supporters to make the difference.

Match details

Who: Rangers v Malmo

What: Champions League third qualifying round second leg

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: 8pm, Tuesday August 10, 2021

How to watch

The match will be shown live on subscription channel Premier Sports 1. There will also be a live stream available via the Premier Player website or app.

Team news

Rangers will again be without the suspended Kemar Roofe and Glen Kamara, however Leon Balogun returns to the squad after completing his European ban. The Light Blues are also boosted by the return from injury of Ianis Hagi, Joe Aribo and Fashion Sakala, while Alfredo Morelos is also back in the squad following his first appearance of the season in the 1-0 defeat to Dundee United on Saturday. Ryan Jack remains sidelined.