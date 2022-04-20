Rangers v Hearts: Scottish Cup final kick-off time, ticket allocation and prices confirmed

The showpiece match will take place on Saturday, May 21, at the national stadium with the kick-off time, which was previously tbc, now confirmed as 3pm.

Rangers, who defeated Celtic in Sunday’s semi-final, will be hoping to win the tournament for the first time since 2009 while Hearts, who overcame Hibs to reach the final, last lifted the trophy in 2012, having finished runners-up in three of the last four seasons.

The SFA has decided on a 50/50 split between the two supporters with ticket prices confirmed as ranging from £10/£20 for concessions and £30/£40 for adults.

Rangers and Hearts will contest the Scottish Cup final at Hampden on Saturday, May 21. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Hearts fans are set to be housed in the East Stand and sections of the South and North Stands, with Rangers fans located in the West Stand along with sections of the South and North.

The game will be broadcast live on both Premier Sports and BBC Scotland.