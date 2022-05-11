Rangers v Hearts referee named for Scottish Cup Final at Hampden

The Scottish FA have appointed the experienced official to the 2021-22 season curtain-call between the second and third placed sides in the SPFL Premiership – his fourth final.

Nick Walsh will be the fourth official with assistants Daniel McFarlane and Doug Potter.

The match, a re-run of the 1996 and 1998 finals, on May 21 falls three days after Rangers’ Europa League final in Seville.

Courtesy of their league finish Hearts are already guaranteed European football next season and Robbie Neilson is aiming to put a silver lining on their season having been beaten on penalties by Celtic in the 2019-20 final.

Hearts, and referee Collum, were also in the final the year before where Celtic also lifted the trophy. The Jambos last won the trophy in 2012, 5-1 against Hibs, while Rangers’ wait is longer stretching back to 1-0 win over Falkirk in 2009.