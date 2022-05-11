Rangers v Eintracht Frankfurt referee confirmed for Europa League final - and he's no stranger to Ibrox

The 42-year-old will be the man in the middle for the showpiece match at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in Seville, Spain, on Wednesday, May 18 as Rangers look to claim their first European trophy in 50 years since beating Dynamo Moscow in the 1972 Cup Winners Cup final.

An international referee since 2010, Vinčić has taken charge of nine Champions League matches this season, including the quarter-final second leg between Bayern Munich and Villarreal.

He also made an Ibrox appearance last August, refereeing Rangers’ defeat to 10-man Malmo in a Champions League qualifier, where he showed a red card to Innocent Bonke after giving the Malmo midfielder a second yellow on the stroke of half time.

He was also in charge of Rangers 1-0 win over Legia Warsaw at Ibrox in August 2019 where Alfredo Morelos’ injury-time winner sent the home side through to the Europa League group stages.

Vinčić has dished out 88 yellow cards and five reds in 29 appearances this season.

He will be involved in a major UEFA club competition final for the third time, having acted as fourth official at the 2021 Europa League final, and as an additional assistant referee at the 2017 Europa League final.

Vinčić will be assisted by compatriots Tomaž Klančnik and Andraž Kovačič. The fourth official, Srdjan Jovanović, is from Serbia.

Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic will take charge of the Europa League final between Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)