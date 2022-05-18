Rangers v Eintracht Frankfurt: No sign of trouble, neutral zone overrun with Ibrox fans, searing heat

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men take on the Bundesliga giants for a shot at immortality – and our man David Oliver is in the press box at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan to take it all in.

We caught up with David from his seat in the stadium and he reports that the ground is looking like it will be filled by predominantly Rangers fans, with the neutral zone already a sea of blue.

On the way into the city from the media’s base in Huelva, there was little sign of trouble between the two sets of fans and there was an element of calm around the stadium, with not much of a big-game vibe. The temperatures, however, are stifling.

Rangers fans show their support inside the stadium ahead of the clash with Eintracht Frankfurt.