Rangers v Eintracht Frankfurt late team news: Huge call for Giovanni van Bronckhorst, €6.5m German boost

Eintracht Frankfurt stand between Giovanni van Bronckhort’s men and European success at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Rangers come into the game having rested a host of first-team stars in Saturday's 3-1 win over Hearts at Tynecastle Park. This will be their 19th European match of the campaign, going back to a Champions League qualifier with Malmo.

This will be the third German opposition. Eintracht Frankfurt may well have finished below Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig – both teams Rangers have defeated already – in the Bundesliga but they have saved their best for Europe with wins over Real Betis, West Ham United and most notable Barcelona.

Rangers team news

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be without Filip Helander and Alfredo Morelos, both of whom were ruled out well before today. Ryan Jack will be fit to take his place in the Rangers team after a stop-star season which limited him to just nine league appearances.

The biggest injury focus surrounds Kemar Roofe. With Morelos out his role became more important but he has missed the last seven matches. Van Bronckhorst confirmed he would be “available” for selection but does he start? That, along with the system, is the manager’s biggest dilemma.

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

Could Kemar Roofe start up front for Rangers against Eintracht Frankfurt. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Former Germany international Erik Durm and Austrian ace Stefan Ilsanker are both ineligible for the clash in southern Spain. Reserve goalkeeper Diant Ramaj is out with a knee injury but perhaps the biggest miss will be Austrian international centre-back and the team’s vice captain Martin Hinteregger. An injury sustained early in the second-leg of the semi-final against West Ham United saw his season end prematurely. There are doubts over Danny da Costa but he won’t be a huge miss having been a bit-part player with just 14 outings this season.

Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner has been boosted by the return of Danish attacker Jesper Lindstrom. It will mean a decision between the 22-year-old and on loan AC Milan starlet Jens Petter Hauge.

Probable line-ups

Rangers: McGregor; Lundstam, Goldson, Bassey; Tavernier, Jack, Kamara, Barisic; Wright, Aribo, Kent.