Rangers v Celtic: Referee and VAR official appointed for January 2 derby

John Beaton will referee the first Old Firm derby of 2023 after being handed the Rangers v Celtic fixture at Ibrox on January 2.

Referee John Beaton will take charge of the Rangers v Celtic fixture at Ibrox on January 2.

The experienced whistler will take charge of his fifth meeting of the fierce Glasgow rivals with his previous appointment coming in the final derby of last season on May 1 which finished in a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park as Ange Postecoglou’s side closed in on the title.

His previous record also includes overseeing a 5-1 victory to Celtic at Ibrox in April 2017, a 1-0 home win for Rangers in December 2018, and a 2-0 triumph for Rangers at an empty Celtic Park in October 2020.

Beaton will be assisted Daniel McFarlane and Dougie Potter, with Don Robertson named as the fourth official for what will be Michael Beale’s first Old Firm match since taking over the managerial reins at Rangers.

Willie Collum will be in charge of VAR, which will be in operation for the first time at an Old Firm fixture, assisted by David McGeachie.

