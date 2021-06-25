Rangers v Celtic one of three Premiership games moved for TV

Three Premiership games have been moved for TV. Picture: SNS

The broadcaster had already chosen three for the opening weekend of the season.

Sky Sports will also show Rangers’ trip to face Dundee United on Saturday, August 7, the game being moved to a 12.30pm kick off.

The meeting of Dundee and Hibs at Dens Park will now take place on Sunday, August 22 at 12pm, although that game will likely have been moved anyway if the Edinburgh club reach the Conference League play-off round.

The first Old Firm meeting of the season at Ibrox has been moved to Sunday, August 29, with a noon kick-off.

At least 2,000 fans could be in attendance in matches from July 19, although that number could rise depending on restrictions.

Clubs are also able to make requests for a higher capacity.