Rangers and Celtic meet at Hampden Park this afternoon in the Scottish Cup semi-final with both sides expected to make big changes as they welcome key players back from injury.

Connor Goldson is expected to return to the Rangers defence after missing the club's last three matches - two of which Rangers lost including the most recent Old Firm clash at Celtic Park - due to a hip problem.

Wingers Ryan Kent and Scott Wright have sat out the last two fixtures with injuries but they are also back in the frame. Alex Lowry could also return to the squad after missing the defeat at Aberdeen.

Scotland midfielder Ryan Jack will miss out, however, having been ruled out for at least three weeks with a knee injury while the game will come too soon for Adam Devine.

Rangers defender Connor Goldson and Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate are expected to return from injury for the Scottish Cup semi-final. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

A rumour that Rangers midfielder Nico Raskin will also miss out through injury caused the Belgian midfielder's name to trend on Twitter yesterday, however, there has been no confirmation that this is the case.

Celtic meanwhile are set to welcome back three key attacking players with midfielder Reo Hatate and wingers Jota and Liel Abada all shaking off injuries.

Jota’s previous involvement was scoring the clincher in the 3-2 win over Rangers on April 8, which all but sealed the cinch Premiership title while Japan international Hatate has not featured since suffering a hamstring injury early in Celtic’s victory over Hibs on March 18.

James Forrest will miss out, however, with Ange Postecoglou confirming the Scotland winger is another week or so away from returning to training.

Celtic probable starting XI (4-3-3): Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; Hatate, McGregor, O'Riley; Jota, Furuhashi, Maeda.