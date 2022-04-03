Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos will miss out after he was sent home early from international duty due to a thigh muscle issue and Gers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst confirmed he will miss the next couple of weeks at least.

Conversely, Celtic will have forward Kyogo Furuhashi available for the first time since the Japan forward aggravated a hamstring injury on Boxing Day – although manager Ange Postecoglou said in the build-up to the match that “maybe this weekend isn’t the right time for him”.

Celtic’s squad is in a healthy state, with Tom Rogic is also in contention after overcoming the knock that forced him to drop out of the Australia squad. Daizen Maeda has also shaken off fitness concerns to leave James Forrest the only absentee for the leaders as he nurses a minor leg muscle problem.

In addition to Morelos, defending champions Rangers will be without the services of Romanian attacker Ianis Hagi, who remains sidelined by a long-term knee injury.