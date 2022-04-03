Rangers v Celtic game-day team news: Two definitely out for Rangers, Kyogo Furuhashi appearance not assured, midfielder back from injury

Rangers and Celtic go into this Sunday’s key Old Firm clash in the cinch Premiership with contrasting injury fortunes in the final third of the pitch.

By Mark Atkinson
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 8:00 am
Updated Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 8:14 am

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos will miss out after he was sent home early from international duty due to a thigh muscle issue and Gers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst confirmed he will miss the next couple of weeks at least.

Conversely, Celtic will have forward Kyogo Furuhashi available for the first time since the Japan forward aggravated a hamstring injury on Boxing Day – although manager Ange Postecoglou said in the build-up to the match that “maybe this weekend isn’t the right time for him”.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Celtic’s squad is in a healthy state, with Tom Rogic is also in contention after overcoming the knock that forced him to drop out of the Australia squad. Daizen Maeda has also shaken off fitness concerns to leave James Forrest the only absentee for the leaders as he nurses a minor leg muscle problem.

Alfredo Morelos will miss Rangers' match with Celtic due to a thigh injury.

In addition to Morelos, defending champions Rangers will be without the services of Romanian attacker Ianis Hagi, who remains sidelined by a long-term knee injury.

Read More

Read More
Rangers v Celtic: Why Old Firm showdown is moment of truth for Giovanni van Bron...

A message from the Editor: Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Old FirmIanis HagiTom Rogic