Rangers v Braga: Steven Gerrard calls for discipline in front of VAR cameras

Steven Gerrard has urged his players to have their wits about them amid increased scrutiny on a historic night for Scottish football.

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be in operation on Scottish soil for the first time at Ibrox tonight as Rangers host Braga in the first leg of their last 32 Europa League tie.

There will be multiple cameras trained on the pitch with the intention of helping Spanish referee Xavier Estrada Fernandez and his assistants in prescribed situations.

The referee can call on assistance only for decisions relating to goals, incidents in the penalty area, red cards or in the case of mistaken identity – and only when there is clear evidence of an obvious mistake.

The referee will review decisions on a pitch-side monitor if necessary. Graphics will appear on the big screens at Ibrox to indicate to fans that a VAR review is taking place. Gerrard believes his players are suitably prepared. However, he warned them to be conscious of the potential consequence of their actions.

“Our players have to be extremely disciplined and ready,” he said. “You are not going to be able to get away with something you could get away with domestically. We know there are cameras all over the pitch.

“There are also certain situations that might feel a bit different – i.e. the referee plays on through a second phase, waits until the ball is dead and goes back to a decision,” he added. “We’ve obviously been read the script and the rules by the referees a couple of weeks ago. We have relayed it to the players so everyone is clear.

“But there is no doubt it will be an experience for all of us. I’m really looking forward to it. The key thing is that some of the decisions that have gone against us of late won’t go against us in this situation – unless of course it’s us that’s guilty of committing them.”

Scrutiny will be fierce off the pitch as well as on it as Rangers resume European activity. The Ibrox club have already been disciplined twice by Uefa this season for sectarian singing. Rangers have now launched a new fans charter as part of their diversity and inclusion campaign, Everyone Anyone.

“It is 2020, there is no place in football or indeed society for racism, homophobia or anti-social behaviour,” said managing director Stewart Robertson. “Ibrox is a place where we can all come together, celebrate our diversity and enjoy the football.”

Gerrard, Robertson and skipper James Tavernier were among those who signed the document at the Hummel Training Centre yesterday. Fans buying a season or matchday ticket will be expected to sign the code of conduct.