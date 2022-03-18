Rangers v Braga: 'Easiest possible route' 'written in the stars' - fans react to Europa League quarter final draw

Reward for seeing off Red Star Belgrade and qualifying for the last eight is a quarter final with SC Braga with the winner to play either Atalanta or RB Leipzig.

The draw means Rangers avoid Barcelona, West Ham and group stage opponents Lyon until the final – if they make it… but the fans are confident with some calling for an all-British final.

@BillyKsOpinion: “Don’t disappoint. We have business with a West Ham final to get done. Two more ties.”

@sabrethemoment: “Rangers v West Ham final needed. Cmon lads!”

@Stevie_G_RFC: “Easiest possible route to the final we could have hoped for.”

@ArgyllWarrior: “With that QF and SF draw pathway Rangers stand every chance of reaching the final. I don’t think we should fear any of those teams.”

@BenSmith09: “I don’t see a scenario where we fail to make the final.”

Rangers FC fans hold up scarves to show their support during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Leg Two match between Crvena Zvezda and Rangers FC at Rajko Mitic Stadium on March 17, 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

@DAVEMACK007: “Couldn’t have asked for a better draw to get us a huge opportunity to get to the Final #makeithappen”

Rangers faced the Portuguese side two years ago when Ianis Hagi inspired a comeback and a 3-2 home leg win, coining his famous “Ibrox Baby” catchphrase.

@Stuart1872Rfc: “Get Hagi on painkillers and wheeled out for Braga."

@CF3Loyal: “You better believe I just sat and watched the Rangers v Braga highlights. Amongst all the excitement let’s not forget they were, and remain, a very good team. But we progressed once, and I’d argue we have improved, and we can absolutely do it again!”

Giovanni van Bronckhorst takes Rangers to Portugal next. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

@northernenlight: “Great draw and with second leg at home. Got to make #RangersFC favourites.”

@sijadshah: “It's almost as if it's written in the stars. Won the Euro cup winners cup in 1972 in Barcelona on 100th birthday and now for 150th could meet Barca in final. No right to be discussing this after Dortmund draw was made but here we are.”

And footballer turned pundit Tam McManus also backed Rangers. @The_Tman10: “What a draw again for Rangers. Fancy them strongly to beat Braga they are no better than Red Star IMO.”